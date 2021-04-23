NASCAR driver Joey Gase honors Davey Allison with paint scheme at Talladega

TALLADEGA, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s been almost three decades since his death, but this weekend at Talladega Superspeedway, Davey Allison is being remembered in a special way.
NASCAR driver Joey Gase was born the same year Davey Allison passed away. They never got the chance to meet each other, but now, 28 years later, he is honoring the NASCAR legend with a throwback paint scheme of his historic No. 28 car from the early 1990s.
“I knew this was going to be a huge deal, but I didn’t know how huge until we announced it and how many huge Davey Allison fans are still out there today,” Joey Gase said.
Gase says he’s always felt a connection to the NASCAR Hall of Famer because he was an organ donor, and that’s one of Gase’s platforms.
“That’s obviously been a big part of my life from my mom, who passed away, was an organ donor, so we came up with this way to honor Davey at Talladega,” Gase added.
Allison, a member of the Alabama Gang, called Talladega his home track. For his friend and racing teammate Red Farmer, Sunday will be emotional seeing his car back on the racetrack.
“I was there the day he was born. He was one of my closest friends and for anyone to do anything to honor him, he deserves it,” Farmer said.
Gase says he feels extra pressure this weekend racing in Allison’s No. 28 car, but hopes to make him and his family proud on Sunday.
