NASCAR driver donates money to Pell City Animal Shelter

PELL CITY, Ala. (WBRC) - NASCAR driver Alex Bowman, driver of the Ally-sponsored No. 48 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE of Hendrick Motorsports, and Best Friends Animal Society are working together to care for animals across the country.
Ally is donating $33,000 to Best Friends-affiliated shelters—$1,000 to a shelter in each city that hosts a NASCAR Cup Series race. Since Bowman will be racing at Talladega Superspeedway this weekend, the donation will go right here locally to Pell City Animal Shelter.
Pell City Animal Shelter is thrilled, even outfitting some of their dogs as little Bowman fans.
“One of the lessons of 2020 for many—including Alex and me—is that our pets mean more to us than ever. These donations are a great way to leave a positive, lasting impact on local host communities by helping their shelters care for rescued animals and find them happy homes,” said Andrea Brimmer, chief marketing and public relations officer, Ally Financial.
Bowman has a rescue dog at home named Finn and is using his own money to match each of Ally’s $1,000 donations to local animal shelters like Pell City’s shelter.
The donations will help pay for spays and neuters, trap-neuter-return programs, shelter adoptions, educating the public about animal welfare, adoption events and more.
The Pell City Animal Control Center’s hours are Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. The center is closed to the public on Wednesday and Sunday. They stop processing adoption applications 30 minutes before closing time. The center be reached at 205-814-1567.
