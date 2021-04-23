MHA: Talking to children about fear and violence

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Acts of violence in schools and other public places can be difficult for adults to understand much less our children.
Experts with Mental Health America said children, in particular, may experience anxiety, fear, and a sense of personal risk when it comes to fear and violence. They may also sense anxiety and tension in those around them — friends, family members, loved ones, caregivers and other adults who have a direct impact on the well-being of children.
MHA experts said knowing how to talk with your child about violence will play an important role in easing fear and anxieties about their personal safety.
Click here for a parental guide for parents on discussions about fear and violence.
