Magic City Art Connection 2021

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The 2021 Magic City Art Connection will be held at Birmingham’s Sloss Furnaces National Historic Landmark. Take in this award-winning festival’s spring infusion of fresh artistic talent, sights, sounds, tastes, and aromas at this storied, rustic, industrial backdrop central to our city’s skyline.
MCAC’s 38th arts year will present 150 juried fine artists from the region and around the country to visitors hungry for art, culture, creativity, entertainment, food, and fun. All mediums, styles, and price points will be represented.
The Festival is honored to spotlight the work of its 2021 Featured Artist, Garland Farwell of York, Alabama. This festival initiative serves to support and present artists of great artistic talent and integrity to MCAC collectors and patrons. The work of the featured artist is spotlighted on the Festival Poster, T-Shirt, and the larger marketing campaign.
Complementing the art collecting experience is the food, wine, craft beer, spirits, and cocktails of Birmingham’s longest running tasting event hosted at the contemporary art festival.
While at the festival, be sure to check out MCAC’s 2021 Special Exhibition “Within Reach: Celebrated Black Alabama Artists’'. This curated exhibition gives tribute to the invaluable accomplishments by these artists that are creating a solid arts legacy for our community.
April 23-25, 2021
12pm-6pm Friday
10am-6pm Saturday
10am-5pm Sunday
Sloss Furnaces National Historic Landmark
Admission (ADVANCE): Day Ticket $10
Admission (GATE):Day Ticket $12
Kids 15 & under free
ADMISSION NOTE: The Festival Cafe is open to the public with Free Entry all 3 days.
MASK POLICY: Masks required by all visitors.
