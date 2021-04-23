Local doctors recommend COVID vaccines for pregnant women

“So, if you take the increased risk of the disease and you have information that shows that the vaccination is safe, and we have emerging information that the vaccine is not only safe for women, but those antibodies pass through the placenta and give the baby some new protection when they’re newborns, it passes through the breastmilk, gives the baby some protection with the breastmilk, all of this together is very reassuring,” Dr. Dionne-Odom explained.