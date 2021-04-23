Hanceville woman hailed a hero after saving elderly couple from burning home

HANCEVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - A Hanceville woman is being called a hero after saving an elderly couple from a burning home.
This good Samaritan says she thought it was going to be like any other day.
But as she was driving home Thursday morning, she noticed smoke coming from her neighbor’s house and knew she had to act fast.
Crystal Stone had just finished having breakfast with her brother Thursday morning.
She turned the corner into her Hanceville neighborhood just before 9 when something caught her eye.
“Turned down our street and I saw smoke and I just thought somebody was burning something outside and then I pulled around and I saw flames coming from the chimney,” Stone said.
Stone says she saw cars in the driveway, so she knew someone was home.
That’s when she pulled over, whipped out her cellphone, and frantically called 9-1-1.
“Ran up to the door and I just started beating on the door screaming wake up, wake up. I just kept beating on the door just hoping that they would wake up,” Stone explained.
And eventually…someone did!
“So, I went to the door and it was this lady and she said, ‘Get out! Your house is on fire!’ and I looked up and seen all that, I went in there and told my wife to get up and she thought I was joking, but I finally got her attention,” said homeowner, Harvey Crawford.
He grabbed his favorite guitar, while his wife grabbed their dog.
And by the time they got out of the house, the Hanceville Fire Department was already pulling up.
“We’re just lucky to be living because if that woman hadn’t come and woke us up…woke my wife up…I mean…it was spreading and spreading fast…even though I was up, but I couldn’t have gotten out in time, so we owe our lives to that lady,” Crawford said.
Mr. Crawford said there were working smoke detectors in the home, but Mrs. Stone got to them before they went off.
He said firefighters aren’t sure if the fire was caused by the one burning in the fireplace or a bad electrical circuit.
