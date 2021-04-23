First Alert for Increasing Clouds and Heavy Rain Friday Night

Next Big Thing: Our next big thing is the potential to see strong and severe storms tomorrow. We will likely see a dry period during the late morning hours of Saturday. If we can heat up and see some sunshine tomorrow afternoon, storms could fire up in the afternoon and evening hours as a cold front moves through the area. Plan for a partly sunny sky tomorrow afternoon with highs in the mid 70s. Winds will be breezy and changing direction from the southeast to the west at 10-15 mph. A standard slight risk, or a threat level two out of five has been issued for all of Central Alabama tomorrow. Main threats tomorrow afternoon will be strong winds, very large hail, and the chance to see isolated tornadoes. Hail could be as large as golf balls if we end up heating quickly into the mid to upper 70s. Storms that form could produce frequent lightning and very heavy rain. I think our best chance for severe weather will likely occur during the afternoon hours. The main area to watch will be along and south of I-20 Saturday afternoon. Threat should come to an end by 7-8 PM. Just make sure you have multiple ways to receive weather warnings tomorrow.