First Alert for Increasing Clouds and Heavy Rain Friday Night

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Friday! It is another chilly start to the morning with temperatures mostly in the 40s. The cool spots are in east Alabama where some locations have dropped into the upper 30s and lower 40s. You’ll need the jacket this morning, but you probably won’t need it by this afternoon as temperatures warm up quickly. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing increasing cloud cover across the state. We are monitoring a few showers in northern Mississippi and Tennessee that could move into parts of north Alabama during the morning hours. We can’t rule out a few spotty showers in parts of Marion, Winston, Cullman, Blount, and Etowah counties before 11 a.m, but most of us will remain dry and mostly cloudy. Temperatures are forecast to warm into the lower 70s this afternoon with southeast winds at 5-10 mph. We should stay dry for the rest of today, but rain chances move in tonight. Temperatures are forecast to drop into the 60s by 7-8 p.m.
First Alert for Heavy Rain Tonight: A disturbance to our west will move into Central Alabama late tonight. Rain could begin as early as 10 PM in west Alabama. By 2-3 a.m. Saturday morning, widespread steady to moderate rainfall can be expected for all of Central Alabama. The severe threat looks very small tonight thanks to low instability. Heavy rain and flash flooding is the main concern. Models do hint that as the main line of storms push through south Alabama, we could see winds increase behind the system Saturday morning between 5 a.m. - 9 a.m. If a wake low develops, we could see windy conditions during the morning hours. Rainfall totals could add up around 1-3 inches.
Next Big Thing: Our next big thing is the potential to see strong and severe storms tomorrow. We will likely see a dry period during the late morning hours of Saturday. If we can heat up and see some sunshine tomorrow afternoon, storms could fire up in the afternoon and evening hours as a cold front moves through the area. Plan for a partly sunny sky tomorrow afternoon with highs in the mid 70s. Winds will be breezy and changing direction from the southeast to the west at 10-15 mph. A standard slight risk, or a threat level two out of five has been issued for all of Central Alabama tomorrow. Main threats tomorrow afternoon will be strong winds, very large hail, and the chance to see isolated tornadoes. Hail could be as large as golf balls if we end up heating quickly into the mid to upper 70s. Storms that form could produce frequent lightning and very heavy rain. I think our best chance for severe weather will likely occur during the afternoon hours. The main area to watch will be along and south of I-20 Saturday afternoon. Threat should come to an end by 7-8 PM. Just make sure you have multiple ways to receive weather warnings tomorrow.
Drying Out Sunday: Our best weather day this weekend is Sunday. Clouds are forecast to decrease and give way to plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will likely warm up into the mid 70s. Weather should be perfect for the Geico 500 race in Talladega. The weather will also be nice if you plan to attend Celebrate Hoover Day!
Warming Up Next Week: Next week is looking very warm with above average temperatures. High temperatures could climb into the low to mid 80s next week with overnight lows in the 50s and 60s. Our next chance for showers and storms will likely occur with a cold front next Wednesday and Thursday. Severe storms are possible at this time, but it remains too early to determine the intensity and timing of this system. We should know more by early next week. Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App for the latest weather information.
