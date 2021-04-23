Alabama sees uptick in COVID cases

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The number of new COVID-19 cases is growing in Alabama.
Just a few days ago, we were celebrating the fact that COVID cases appeared to be trending down.
Now, doctors say we’re too close to getting to the other side of this pandemic to let our guard down.
The Alabama Department of Public Health’s Risk Indicator Dashboard was almost entirely green on April 8th indicating 65 of the state’s 67 counties had a low risk of COVID with just two counties in the moderate range.
Fast forward two weeks and several counties are in the red and orange categories indicating a very high or high risk of COVID, respectively.
“We’re still in a good place overall in Alabama, but we are seeing this very slight increase in some of the parameters just a little more every day. You know…we were down to 312 hospitalizations just about a week or so ago, and now we’re up to about 370,” said Dr. Karen Landers, District Medical Officer for ADPH
Dr. Landers says while the upward trend in cases is small, she is concerned this may be a sign of things to come.
“Yes, it is a concern to me because our healthcare system was so severely strained all during this past year and so many Alabamians have suffered and over 10,000 Alabamians have died and we do not want to go back anywhere close to where we have been,” Dr. Landers explained.
She attributes COVID fatigue and relaxed COVID mandates to the recent spike in cases, but says if we hold on a little while longer and if people continue to get vaccinated, we can start getting back to normal soon.
“Let’s just continue to do all we can to get those numbers down. We have within our grasp the ability to get this virus behind us…we just have to take the action to do it,” said Dr. Landers.
Dr. Landers says even though the mask order has expired in the state, she echoed Gov. Ivey’s sentiments that we all should take personal responsibility to get this virus under control.
That’s why health experts are still recommending we continue social distancing, use good hand washing, and wear those masks.
