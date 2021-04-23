2 adults charged following house party in Shelby County

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Two adults are charged with having an open house party in Shelby County after deputies said minors were there and alcohol was present.
Maj. Clay Hammac with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said the party was held at a home on Eagle Point Circle Saturday night, April 17.
Hammac said when deputies arrived on the scene, they saw a large number of minors who were under the legal age to consume alcohol, and there was alcohol at the party.
Jennifer Norville Atkinson, 51 and Wade Tyler Thomas, 33, are charged with having an open house party.
They were arrested on the misdemeanor charge Wednesday, and released after posting $500 bond.
Hammac said multiple minors took off Saturday night when deputies arrived, but dozens remained and were turned over to their parents.
None of the students were charged with any crimes.
Hammac said, “We are nearing the time in the school year in which families want to celebrate our students and all they have accomplished, but at no time should we ever accept the idea that providing our students and minors alcohol is acceptable. The law provides for enforcement to keep school-aged children safe and healthy and we will enforce the law with the same intent.”
