Addressing public concerns following the June 2020 protests

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - More training and better communication. These were two of the findings after an independent review of the Huntsville Police Department’s response to the June 2020 protests.
The Huntsville Police Citizens Advisory Council’s independent review council presented these recommendations to city leaders and the public on Thursday evening. After an almost year-long investigation, we now have an almost 300-page report. The work put into this ranges from interviews with community members to reviewing many hours of police bodycam footage.
Liz Huntley, the independent senior attorney for the Huntsville Police Citizens Advisory Council, said there are some things the police department did well and there are some things they did not.
“There were issues related to police conduct that the CAC was very affirmative in the report of inappropriate behavior,” Huntley said.
Some issues protesters expressed to the council were the use of rubber bullets, having rooftop snipers, and the use of beanbag shotgun rounds against protesters. According to Huntley, using rubber bullets is against the Huntsville Police Department’s policy. The report states HPD may or may not have used them. It also shows rooftop snipers were using their rifle scopes as binoculars to watch the crowd, but these snipers were not with HPD. The use of beanbag shotgun rounds did happen, according to the report, but it also shows that was after protesters threw water bottles, trash cans, and traffic cones in the direction of officers.
“The policy is to not shoot someone to the face with a beanbag and yet there was bodycam footage of someone being shot in the face with a beanbag,” Huntley said.
Citizens expressed their concerns.
“We are talking about humanity here, why did the people protest in the first place. Because there has been a systemic 300-year injustice on humanity,” one citizen said.
Council members spoke after public comments, and many said they’re listening.
“Carver, Rice, Richardson, all of you who I know that are behind that badge who are representing HPD in the way I know you are I am proud of you,” Councilman Devyn Keith said. This moment does not represent who we know of some to be behind that badge in the city of Huntsville, and I don’t want you to take that personally. This is growing pains.”
Councilman Keith also said he understands the frustration from protesters. He said through time everyone constructs social views, but the standard is to protect absent of bias. It’s important to note leaders with HPD previously stated they asked protesters to go home several times after the protest was set to end.
Chief McMurray issued the following statement on the city’s website:
“I look forward to reviewing their findings and recommendations with my Command Staff and City leadership to determine how we can become an even better and stronger department,” he said. “We will be back here on April 28th for a work session to talk more about our plans moving forward.”
We asked the chief for an interview Thursday night, and he said he will talk with us soon. There will be another meeting on April 28th.
