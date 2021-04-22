7-year-old boy fatally shot while riding in car with his mother in Hickory, N.C.

HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - A 7-year-old boy was fatally shot while riding in a car with his mother and two other children in Hickory Wednesday night.
The shooting happened around 11:12 p.m. on Tate Boulevard SE near 19th Street SE. Police say 7-year-old Zakylen Greylen Harris’s mother was driving when someone shot into the car, killing Harris. A 1-year-old and a 6-year-old were also in the car.
Harris was shot in the neck and taken to Catawba Valley Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police say.
Hickory Police say they need the public’s help in this case. The video in the tweet below shows victim vehicle turning on to Tate Boulevard, as the suspect vehicle pulled up behind them.
“I can tell you this - that the men and women of the Hickory Police Department will act tirelessly to see that justice is brought to the coward that did this - that’s how i feel about it,” Police Chief Thurman Whisnant said.
The suspect vehicle is described as a small, dark-colored SUV. Police say there were possibly multiple occupants, including a woman with blonde hair in the front passenger seat.
Authorities say it was a random act of violence and they need the public’s help.
Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Hickory Police Department at 828-328-5551.
