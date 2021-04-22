University of Alabama recycling center curbing the amount of trash going to landfills

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The University of Alabama’s recycling center plays a big part in making sure less trash makes its way into landfills.
“Our goal is to divert at least 20 percent or more from landfills. Right now, we’re sitting at 18 percent,” according to Tyreece Hampton, the Dir. of Logistics and Support Service for the University of Alabama. In a normal year, it recycles 1,500 tons. Collections dropped in 2020 because of COVID-19.
“Last year, we were probably around over 1,000 tons of items that came here to be processed,” Hampton said.
Paper and cardboard are two of the most common items that come to the recycling center. But it also accepts furniture and even most electronics.
Environmentally conscious students have played a part in making the work done here more impactful.
“We get a lot of requests every year from students who want to sit down and talk about efforts, what we can do to improve.”
The recycling center also accepts items from people not affiliated with the University of Alabama. It’s located at 1115 14th Street in Tuscaloosa. It is open Monday through Friday from 8am to 4pm and Saturday from 8 to noon.
