Threat risk in Greene County for COVID-19 drops

GREENE Co., Ala. (WBRC) - The risk for coronavirus transmission in Greene County has dropped one week after the state declared it was in the high-risk category for COVID-19.
“I saw the COVID increase last week. We went back and started assessing everything,” Hodges Smith, Greene County EMA Director, explained.
He said they took the situation seriously when the Alabama Department of Public Health placed Greene County into the red category for high risk. Thursday morning, ADPH released an updated risk map that dropped the county to moderate risk.
“We started making sure that people are enforcing testing,” Smith continued.
That’s happening at the Greene County Health Department and Greene County Hospital. Smith also said county officials asked the Rural Alabama Prevention Center to increase testing opportunities in parts of Greene County. He believes the county is on the right track with vaccinations with the Alabama National Guard and the county health department vaccinating more than 800 people in one day there recently. “
We are encouraging people to go ahead and get the vaccine, which I think we were doing a pretty good in Greene County.”
Smith said people are able to get vaccine from the Health Department and local pharmacy there. The hospital had been offering Johnson and Johnson vaccine until the federal government asked for that to be paused due to blood clot concerns in a very small group of people.
