STUDY: A crash was reported every 3 minutes 18 seconds in Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A vehicle crash was reported every 3 minutes and eighteen seconds in Alabama, according to the latest crash data released by the state.
Based on that statistic, it might not be hard to imagine that Alabama drivers have a one in three chance of sustaining an injury or dying in a car crash during their lifetimes.
Nearly 35,000 people were involved in a crash in Jefferson County alone in 2019.
WBRC’s On Your Side investigative team is exploring how these driving trends are impacting your safety and wallet; and we want to hear from you.
Help us highlight the problem areas in our region, specifically in the Birmingham-metro area, by sharing your pictures and videos of the hot spots, congested traffic and bad drivers. If you have a compelling story, share it on camera in a selfie-style video.
Tell us your pet peeves, concerns and how local traffic impacts your daily life.
Please shoot those videos in landscape with the camera turned horizontally if possible. Written accounts are also welcome.
Submissions can be emailed to Jennifer Horton via email jennifer.horton@wbrc.com or through Facebook https://www.facebook.com/jennhortonwbrc. Pictures and videos can also be uploaded here: https://www.dropbox.com/request/xv7dhCL1R2nWZcFblUaC. Some of your submissions may be used in our story. We look forward to hearing from you!
