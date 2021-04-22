State, local community activists weigh in on next steps after Chauvin verdict

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - State and community activists say the work to fight for George Floyd’s legacy isn’t over, even after a jury found one of the arresting officers guilty of murder in Floyd’s death.
“I was on the call with my Executive Director and she said they have a verdict. I could feel my stomach muscles tighten,” said Bernard Simelton, President – Alabama State Conference NAACP. “We thought the individual who did the crime should be punished to the full extent.”
Former Minneapolis Police Officer Dereck Chauvin now awaits sentencing for the murder of George Floyd. The wave of emotions following the guilty verdict from the jury on all three charges was heard through the streets outside the courthouse, and felt miles away in Alabama.
“We are elated, but there is still a lot of work to do,” said Simelton. “It’s 2021 and we should not have to celebrate a just verdict.”
State NAACP leaders along with grass root coalition groups championed for swift action after Floyd’s death.
“We were one of the first organizations to launch a rapid response,” said Jonathan Giddens, Co-Founder Alabama Rally Against Injustice. “Last summer held 30 – 50 rallies across the state.”
Alabama Rally Against Injustice leaders say Chauvin’s conviction was accountability for his role in Floyd’s death, but say more action is needed to see justice.
“No true justice for someone who is dead,” said Giddens. “So how do we shift to make sure training is in place and law enforcement are well equipped so we don’t have to keep dealing with accountability.”
“Getting ready for a protest Friday,” said Karen Vance, Organizer Alabama Rally Against Injustice. “Because this doesn’t even scratch the surface of the issues regarding police brutality and racism.”
Leaders with Alabama Rally Against Injustice plan to hold that rally in Huntsville this Friday at 6:30 p.m. at Big Spring Park.
