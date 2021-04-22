School year nearly over, Jefferson County Schools preps for summer enrichment

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County School leaders say thousands of students are now enrolled in summer enrichment programs to bridge learning gaps.
“We know there is going to be a learning gap, but we’re assessing all of it and we’re trying to get everyone engaged - parents, teachers, and students,” said Superintendent Dr. Walter Gonsoulin, Jefferson County Schools.
Jefferson County School leaders say it’ll be a layered, team effort to get students read for the upcoming school year - starting with the S.O.A.R. Enrichment Program this summer. Students in K-12th grade can attend summer classes to catch up on work, review skills, and get ahead for the upcoming school year.
“I think the last time we talked, we had about 1,200 students who had signed up,” said Dr. Gonsoulin, “Thousands more and we anticipate even more, so we’re pretty satisfied.”
The camp will run throughout June and is not mandatory for students. Superintendent Dr. Walter Gonsoulin says he doesn’t expect to make the enrichment opportunity mandatory because the district will offer several programs this summer to engage students.
“Even though those who don’t engage in this particular program as coming on site. Structured programs with backpacks for K-8th students with critical standards resources that will go home,” said Dr. Gonsoulin, “Camps sponsored throughout the district. Different opportunities to be engaged.”
The S.O.A.R. summer camp is free for students. Breakfast, Lunch, and Transportation will be provided.
