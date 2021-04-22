Samford baseball earns its biggest save of the season away from diamond

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Samford Baseball team returned from Auburn Tuesday night after playing the Tigers and the ride back took on a dramatic turn.
The team bus pulled over so the group could assist people in a traffic accident until first responders arrived.
“We were on a back road in the Waverly area trying to get to 280 on the ride home,” said Samford head baseball coach Casey Dunn. “This young girl was waving her hands on the side of the road, we stopped the bus, got out and tried to do whatever we could to help.”
Head coach Casey Dunn talks about how the event unfolded as trainer Alex Beasley helped save the day.
