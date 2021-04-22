Congratulations to this week’s Rising Star, TJ McGinnis!
TJ is a senior at Shelby County High School with a 3.76 GPA. He is a member of the National Society for High School Scholars, Beta Club, and the Varsity Basketball team. Outside of school, he volunteers with the Columbiana Police Department. He is always committed to making a positive impact in his community.
TJ, congratulations on all you do, and for being this week’s Rising Star.
