First Alert for sunshine and warmer temperatures on Earth Day

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Earth Day! You’ll definitely want to grab the coat or a very warm jacket before you walk out the door this morning. A frost advisory continues until 8 a.m. this morning. Temperatures are mostly in the 30s with some locations near the freezing point as you go north of I-20/59. Cold spots include Centre, Gadsden, Jasper, and Haleyville. The good news is we should see plenty of sunshine today to warm us up this afternoon. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us dry and mostly clear. Temperatures today are forecast to warm up into the 50s by 10-11 a.m. We’ll end up with high temperatures in the mid 60s this afternoon with a mostly sunny sky. Winds will continue out of the northwest at 5-10 mph. If you have plans to be outside this evening, you’ll need the jacket. Temperatures are forecast to drop back into the 50s by 7-8 p.m.
First Alert for Increasing Clouds Tomorrow: With cloud cover increasing tonight and tomorrow, morning temperatures are forecast to trend a little warmer. Low temperatures are forecast to drop into the low to mid 40s tomorrow morning. With southeasterly winds tomorrow, temperatures are forecast to warm into the upper 60s and lower 70s. Tomorrow will end up dry and mostly cloudy. Rain chances push into Central Alabama Friday night.
Next Big Thing: Our next big thing is the arrival of heavy rain and thunderstorms Friday night into Saturday morning. The Storm Prediction Center has issued a slight risk for strong storms for a good bit of south and central Alabama. The threat is lower as you go farther north where a marginal, or a 1 out of 5 threat has been issued. Main concern will be strong winds, large hail, and a low-end chance for an isolated tornado. I still think the greatest threat for stronger storms will likely occur south of I-20. It will likely be a heavy rainfall event Friday night into Saturday morning. Rainfall totals could add up around 1-3 inches. We will have to monitor the potential for flash flooding with rainfall rates that high. Heavy rain threat lowers Saturday afternoon, but we could see additional storms fire up. Any storm that develops could be strong, but confidence on afternoon storms remains low. Temperatures are forecast to warm into the mid 70s Saturday afternoon. Most of the rain should be out of here by late Saturday evening and Saturday night. Just make sure you have ways to receive warnings Saturday just in case they are issued.
Drying Out Sunday: Cloud cover is forecast to decrease throughout the day on Sunday. Temperatures will likely start in the low to mid 50s Sunday morning. We’ll end up with a partly cloudy to mostly sunny sky Sunday afternoon with highs in the low to mid 70s. If you are going to Talladega for the Geico 500 race Sunday afternoon, the weather is looking fantastic. Warming Up Next Week: Temperatures are forecast to climb above average for the first half of next week. We could see high temperatures in the lower 80s next Tuesday and Wednesday with low temperatures also warming into the 50s and 60s. Our next rain maker might not arrive until next Thursday as a line of showers and storms move into the area. There’s a chance we could see a few strong storms late next week, but it remains too far out in time to determine the strength or timing of this system. Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App for the latest weather information.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.