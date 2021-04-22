First Alert for sunshine and warmer temperatures on Earth Day

Next Big Thing: Our next big thing is the arrival of heavy rain and thunderstorms Friday night into Saturday morning. The Storm Prediction Center has issued a slight risk for strong storms for a good bit of south and central Alabama. The threat is lower as you go farther north where a marginal, or a 1 out of 5 threat has been issued. Main concern will be strong winds, large hail, and a low-end chance for an isolated tornado. I still think the greatest threat for stronger storms will likely occur south of I-20. It will likely be a heavy rainfall event Friday night into Saturday morning. Rainfall totals could add up around 1-3 inches. We will have to monitor the potential for flash flooding with rainfall rates that high. Heavy rain threat lowers Saturday afternoon, but we could see additional storms fire up. Any storm that develops could be strong, but confidence on afternoon storms remains low. Temperatures are forecast to warm into the mid 70s Saturday afternoon. Most of the rain should be out of here by late Saturday evening and Saturday night. Just make sure you have ways to receive warnings Saturday just in case they are issued.