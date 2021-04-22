Day two of Bessemer vaccination site hoping for more traffic

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s day two of the mass drive through vaccination site at Watermark Place in Bessemer. The FEMA site is setup to vaccinate a thousand people a day. The first day it was just over a hundred.
Jefferson County Department of Health indicated just about 130 people got their shots Wednesday. It was a called a soft opening but their hopes for more today but it’s still a long way from meeting the capacity here to give out shots.
If you wanted to get a COVID 19 vaccine shot all you have to do is head to Watermark Place in Bessemer like a Hoover man and his wife did Thursday. “I would urge people come over here because the guy was telling me they have ten lanes but they are not using them all. They have enough personnel if they need those ten lanes,” Danny Nelson said.
Dr. David Hicks with the Jefferson County Department of Health said they are urging more people to come out to get vaccinated.
“We have done a really good job of vaccinating those 65 and older. Now we need to get to those in the younger age groups. If you are in your twenties, your thirties if you are on the fence, get off the fence and come here and get the vaccine.” Hicks said.
The health department is now stressing you do not need to make an appointment, you don’t need insurance and you don’t need an ID. The county will continue a community outreach program, advertising and social media, urging people to get those shots.
“In the summer time I want to have a good time. I want to let my guard down. I don’t want to wear a mask. I don’t want to social distance. I know the ticket getting to that point is getting enough people vaccinated,” Hicks said.
Nelson would urge others to drive out to the site. “I’m elated. I’m glad I got it done.” Nelson said.
Nelson said he and his wife were in and out about 45 minutes. Dr. Hicks said they are averaging about 22 minutes. They hope to see more people over the weekend and as people get off work.
The hours are
- M-W-F 9a-4p
- T-Th 11p-6p
- Sat 9a-4p
- Sun 12p-4p
If you have transportation issues call 205-858-2221. The county will pay for transportation to get you to the site. Appointments at myturn.timetap.com.
