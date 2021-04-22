Birmingham Police: Officers shoot person after rounds fired at officers

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police confirmed an officer-involved shooting Thursday afternoon in Fairfield.
It happened in the 5300 block of Acadia Terrace in Fairfield.
Birmingham Police Chief Patrick Smith said around 3:20 p.m. investigators with the BPD Tactical precinct and officers with the BPD Narcotics Unit tried to serve a drug warrant on a suspect.
Smith said as officers were getting out of their cars, before they could even stage, the person fired several rounds at officers and officers returned fire striking the person.
The suspect was taken into custody and taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
