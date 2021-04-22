Birmingham City Schools looking to fill open positions, hosts job fair

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham City Schools hosted a job fair Thursday to fill open positions ahead of the upcoming school year.
“About 140 pre-registrants and we will also have onsite registration,” said Jenikka Oglesby, Human Resource Officer - Birmingham City Schools.
The district needs to fill a variety of positions before fall 2021, including nursing staff, custodians, bus drivers, and teachers.
“Elementary is where we have the largest number of vacancies and that’s where we’re trying to capture the most audience,” said Oglesby.
District leaders say there are 30 elementary teacher vacancies, 10 math teacher vacancies, 10 Special Education teacher vacancies. There are 113 vacancies overall for the district.
“There is an urgency because all the numbers suggest we’ll have more retirements over the next couple of the months, so we’re trying to be as proactive as we can,” said Oglesby, “If we don’t fill every position – that’s why we’re looking for certified substitutes. We’ll have a particular table dedicated to substitutes.”
If you couldn’t make it, you can also apply for positions online through Birmingham City Schools’ website and the district anticipates holding another hiring fair this summer.
