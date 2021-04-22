Bill to end racial profiling approved by the Alabama Senate

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A bill to end racial profiling in Alabama has been approved by the Alabama Senate.
The sponsor of the bill, Sen. Rodger Smitherman (D), said being stopped by law enforcement, for no reason, is a degrading experience that needs to stop.
Smitherman believed his skin color has caused him to be pulled over numerous times by law enforcement in Alabama and those experiences led to the creation of a bill that would require city, state, and county agencies to record race, gender, and age during traffic stops.
The opposition said departments already report demographics of arrests but Smitherman said the protocol did not address racial profiling.
“Profiling is, many times, when you’re stopped and you’re not written up for anything,” Smitherman said.
The data would be submitted annually to the attorney general.
“Then that information goes back to the precinct for them to address the problem. Then, you’ll be able to identify the person or people that’s doing it,” Smitherman said.
The bill was approved in the Senate with a 19-7 vote and will now move to the Alabama House of Representatives.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.