40-year-old man dies following car crash, troopers say he fell asleep

WALKER CO., Ala. (WBRC) - A 40-year-old man died after a two-vehicle crash in Walker County Monday night.
Alabama State Troopers said Clifford Garrison, of Nauvoo, fell asleep while driving and he struck the rear of a truck around 11:20 p.m.
Garrison was seriously injured and taken to an area hospital.
He died early Tuesday morning from the injuries.
The crash occurred three miles east of Carbon Hill on Interstate 22, at the 48 mile marker.
Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.
