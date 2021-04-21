UPDATE: Sheriff’s Office says Morgan County Corrections Officer was injured by inmate accused of killing Alabama A&M student

MORGAN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Officials with the Morgan County Sherriff’s Office say a corrections officer is now in the hospital after being injured by an inmate.
Mike Swafford with the Sherriff’s Office confirms Lemond Lawrence Burns attacked Officer Kathy Evans on April 19 when meals were being distributed.
According to a release from the Sheriff’s Office, inmate Burns asked to go on a smoke break. Officer Evans told Burns they would get to smoke breaks once meal time was over.
“He didn’t care for that answer. Kind of bowed up on her. She commanded him to step back at which time he proceeded to punch her twice in the head to where she hit the ground,” said Swafford.
Additional Corrections Officers quickly responded and called for medical help. Evans was transported to Decatur Morgan Hospital where she is in serious condition, but doing okay.
“I guess he thought he had nothing else to lose and had no problem hitting an older female,” said Swafford.
Burns is now charged with 2nd degree assault and is booked on a $50,000 bond. He will face these charges once previous State and Federal sentences are served.
Swafford says Correction officers like Evans are unsung heroes in the community.
“These people take a position that makes $13 an hour to stay in jail longer than most of the inmates and they do that everyday and she was rewarded with sucker punches to the face,” said Swafford.
Burns, 22 of Alpine, has been in the Morgan County Jail since February 2021, for the murder of Dallis Patrick Ryan Wolfe. He was rehoused in an isolation pod.
There are no further details at this time.
