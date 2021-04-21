Slow start to first day of mass drive-thru vaccination site at Watermark Place in Bessemer

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - The first day of the FEMA drive-through vaccination site at Watermark Place in Bessemer got off to a slow start. Health leaders hoped to give about a thousand shots a day, but that didn’t happen.
Some did turn out Wednesday to get a chance at getting their first shot of Pfizer vaccine. “Oh it was real easy. Drove up. Filled out the paperwork and they got us through. It was a real easy come through,” Lorenzo S. McQueen said.
FEMA representatives estimate the process took about 20-23 minutes. “I think for the first day it’s going rather slow. It is the first day. As we get the word out to the community I think we will get a better turnout,” Fredrick Choi with FEMA said.
Making an appointment is recommended, but not required. One man got his shot after failing to do so for months. “I’ve been trying to get a vaccine between six to four months. Each place I went to register they said they put me in the system. Each place I went I said I’m in the system I signed up already,” Samuel Bell said.
Bell said with the site opening in Bessemer it seemed like the best opportunity to finally get a shot.
“I would tell them this is one of the best sites they could go to. They way they got it set up, it’s unique.” Bell said.
FEMA said don’t worry about vaccine safety. “I would say come and get vaccinated. It’s a safe vaccine. It needs to get out to everybody.” Choi said
The vaccine site is open seven days a week:
- M, W, F: 9am-4pm
- T, Th: 12pm-6pm
- Sat. 9am-4pm
- Sun 12pm-4pm
You can also make appointments here or call 205-858-2221.
