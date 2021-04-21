Retired Tuscaloosa Co. sheriff responds to Chauvin verdict

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - In response to Chauvin being found guilty of George Floyd’s death, we had law enforcement experts weigh in.
One of them is Tuscaloosa County Sheriff Ted Sexton, who said he wasn’t surprised that former Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin was convicted on all charges related to George Floyd’s murder.
Sexton also served as an assistant secretary of homeland security for the federal government. He said anyone who saw the videos of Floyd’s arrest, and ultimately death, can see the level of use of force crossed the line. The greatest impact and reaction he heard were from police officers who were just as outraged as the public.
He said officers need to help de-escalate situations, even after some resistance. “A great majority of police officers are professionals and do their job. I think what we are seeing is the culture of law enforcement changing, and law enforcement officers need to see that and be a part of it. I think we are seeing trust issues coming out of several different incidents, but the question needs to be how can we have those conversations within our community,” said Sexton.
Sexton said what needs to happen next is moving forward with building trust and accountability between officers and the communities they serve.
