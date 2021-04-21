No appointments needed for UAB COVID-19 vaccination sites

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - As of Wednesday, April 21, 2021, UAB Medicine leaders said no appointments are needed at any of their COVID-19 vaccination sites.
You can still schedule an appointment if you want the certainty of a day and time at uabmedicinevaccine.org, or you can just show up at a site and get the vaccine.
UAB offers the Pfizer vaccine and they are available to anyone 16 and over who has not yet received a COVID vaccine.
Vaccination site hours are as follows:
Parker High School
- Monday through Friday (closed on Saturday and Sunday)
- 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Hoover Met
- Monday through Friday (closed on Saturday and Sunday)
- 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
UAB Hospital - Highlands
- Sunday through Friday (closed on Saturdays)
- 2 pm - 6 pm
Cathedral of the Cross AOH Church
- Monday through Friday (closed on Saturday and Sunday)
- 9 am - 1:30 pm
