No appointments needed for UAB COVID-19 vaccination sites
(Source: WBRC)
By WBRC Staff | April 21, 2021 at 1:08 PM CDT - Updated April 21 at 1:08 PM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - As of Wednesday, April 21, 2021, UAB Medicine leaders said no appointments are needed at any of their COVID-19 vaccination sites.

You can still schedule an appointment if you want the certainty of a day and time at uabmedicinevaccine.org, or you can just show up at a site and get the vaccine.

UAB offers the Pfizer vaccine and they are available to anyone 16 and over who has not yet received a COVID vaccine.

Vaccination site hours are as follows:

Parker High School

- Monday through Friday (closed on Saturday and Sunday)

- 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Hoover Met

- Monday through Friday (closed on Saturday and Sunday)

- 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

UAB Hospital - Highlands

- Sunday through Friday (closed on Saturdays)

- 2 pm - 6 pm

Cathedral of the Cross AOH Church

- Monday through Friday (closed on Saturday and Sunday)

- 9 am - 1:30 pm

