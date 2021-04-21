Moundville man killed in single-vehicle crash Tuesday

MOUNDVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - A Moundville man died in a single-vehicle crash on Tuesday.
State Troopers have identified the man as Orville Kenneth Dill. He was 63.
Dill was killed around 6 p.m. when the 2016 Freightliner tractor-trailer he was driving left the road, hit a tree and overturned.
Dill was not using his seatbelt and he was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash happened on Alabama 14 near the 33 mile marker, approximately 10 miles west of Eutaw city limits.
State Troopers continue to investigate.
