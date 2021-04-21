3 men arrested in drug trafficking investigation

JEFFERSON CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Three men were arrested in what Jefferson County deputies called an extensive investigation into drug activity.
On Tuesday, April 20, 2021, Jefferson County Vice and Narcotics detectives executed a search warrant in the 500 block of 14th Street Southwest in Birmingham. During the search detectives located 292 grams of methamphetamines, 256 grams of cocaine, 20 grams of heroin, 6.57 grams of marijuana, 3 firearms, miscellaneous drug paraphernalia and over $4800 in cash.
Three men were arrested during the investigation.
Brent D’Vaughn Alves, Jr., 26, was charged with Trafficking in Narcotics and Obstruction of Justice. His bonds total $515,000.
Dwquawm Arthur Leon Roberson, 27, was charged with Trafficking in Narcotics, his charge carries a $500,000 bond.
Clint Ryan Campbell, 34, was charged with Trafficking in narcotics, Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substances, Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. His bonds total $506,000.
From the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office: The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office invites its citizens to let us know if you see illegal drug activity. We want these harmful substances off of our streets and out of the hands of our young people. You can call our non-emergency number at 205-325-1450 to report illegal activity.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.