JSU ready for FCS Playoffs : ‘If we play well, we have a shot’

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) -After splitting their season between last fall and this spring, Jacksonville State is now headed to the NCAA FCS Playoffs.
This Saturday, the 9-2 Ohio Valley Conference champs will host Davidson College in the first round. This is the Gamecocks 7th appearance in the past eight seasons to make the FCS Playoffs.
Head Coach John Grass believes it’s been a crazy 13 months playing last fall and now this spring, but the team’s mindset is where it needs to be. “This bunch is very young still. We have a young, young football team and I think just having playoff experience, they know what this program expects, but they know if we play well, we have a shot,” Grass said.
The Gamecocks hope to take advantage of home field this weekend. Due to COVID, fans will be limited to 6,000.
