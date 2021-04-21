Hospital Leaders: Not enough people getting COVID-19 shot at DCH

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Leaders at DCH Regional Medical Center in Tuscaloosa said they’re concerned after seeing fewer people sign up to get a vaccine.
DCH has Pfizer vaccine appointments available for next week. The problem is not enough people are signing up to get the shot. DCH officials in Tuscaloosa said they’re worried they’re reaching a point where vaccine availability is outpacing the demand for the shot.
The hospital was doing around 1,000 vaccinations a day. Now, that is down a few hundred.
Their hospitals are seeing a slight rise in positive cases.
”It’s still a concern for us that we’re not seeing all these appointments fill up as fast as they can. For a little over a week or so, we were below five or fewer cases in all of our facilities with COVID positive, now we’re been trending up a little bit,” said Andy North, DCH spokesman.
As of Tuesday, DCH is treating 15 COVID patients. Just about two and a half weeks ago, they were only treating about nine COVID patients.
