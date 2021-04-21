Hilton Birmingham at UAB paying $12 an hour minimum wage for non-tip employees

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The new hiring program at the Hilton Birmingham at UAB is called the ‘Open for Business Plan’ and it includes a $12 an hour minimum wage for non-tip employees and a sign on bonus.
The company has recently implemented incentive programs to include a $200 sign on bonus, $250 referral pay, monthly performance bonuses and weekend incentive pay. The hotel will even send a meal home for a family of four when employees finish their shifts on Sundays.
Hotel leaders said they are eager and ready to get back into the full swing of the hospitality business the COVID-19 pandemic affected over the last year.
Open positions include: front desk agents, night-audit, dishwashers, restaurant and banquet servers and set up, housekeepers and line cooks. Interested candidates may apply online at www.pyramidhotelgroup.com/careers or contact Karen Melton, Director of Human Resources at 205-933-9000 for more information.
The Hilton Birmingham at UAB is located at 808 20th Street South | Birmingham, AL 35205.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.