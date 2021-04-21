FIRST ALERT: Breezy and colder weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Wednesday! We are tracking a strong cold front that is moving through our area this morning. It is going to bring with it breezy conditions and much colder air across the entire Southeast today and tomorrow. First Alert AccuTrack Radar is showing most of us dry with a few spotty showers right along the front. Most of us will remain dry this morning, but I can’t rule out a few isolated showers north of I-20/59. Anything that falls will remain light and should not last long. Temperatures are dropping into the 40s this morning, so make sure you dress up warmly. Winds are picking up from the northwest at 10-20 mph with gusts near 25 mph. When you factor in the colder temperatures and the higher wind speeds, it will feel like it is in the 30s this morning. Clouds are forecast to move out by this afternoon giving us a mostly sunny sky. Temperatures will remain 15-18 degrees below average with highs in the upper 50s today. Average high temperatures should be in the mid 70s for April 21. Winds are forecast to decrease by this evening. With a clear sky and light winds, it is going to make way for a chilly evening as temperatures drop into the 40s by 7-8 p.m.