FIRST ALERT: Breezy and colder weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Wednesday! We are tracking a strong cold front that is moving through our area this morning. It is going to bring with it breezy conditions and much colder air across the entire Southeast today and tomorrow. First Alert AccuTrack Radar is showing most of us dry with a few spotty showers right along the front. Most of us will remain dry this morning, but I can’t rule out a few isolated showers north of I-20/59. Anything that falls will remain light and should not last long. Temperatures are dropping into the 40s this morning, so make sure you dress up warmly. Winds are picking up from the northwest at 10-20 mph with gusts near 25 mph. When you factor in the colder temperatures and the higher wind speeds, it will feel like it is in the 30s this morning. Clouds are forecast to move out by this afternoon giving us a mostly sunny sky. Temperatures will remain 15-18 degrees below average with highs in the upper 50s today. Average high temperatures should be in the mid 70s for April 21. Winds are forecast to decrease by this evening. With a clear sky and light winds, it is going to make way for a chilly evening as temperatures drop into the 40s by 7-8 p.m.
First Alert for Frost Tonight: A frost advisory has been issued for areas along and north of I-20 tonight from 1 - 8 a.m. Thursday. The frost advisory includes the cities of Birmingham, Tuscaloosa, Columbiana, Anniston, Centre, Gadsden, Talladega, Cullman, Jasper, Fayette, and Hamilton. Plan for temperatures to drop into the mid to upper 30s. A few spots in north Alabama could briefly drop into the lower 30s. It is important to make sure you bring your pets inside and protect your plants. I think this will be our last potential frost of the season.
Gradually Warming Up: Temperatures will gradually warm up as we finish out the week. Thursday is looking mostly sunny with highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures are forecast to drop into the mid 40s Friday morning with a partly cloudy sky. Cloud cover is forecast to increase Friday afternoon with high temperatures in the upper 60s. Good news is that we’ll stay dry through Friday evening.
Next Big Thing: Our next big thing is the arrival of showers and thunderstorms Friday night into Saturday. Heavy rain will become likely during this time frame. The greatest chance to see strong and severe storms will likely occur south of I-20 and impact areas along the Gulf Coast. Main concern will be strong winds, isolated tornadoes, and large hail. The Storm Prediction Center is already highlighting a slight risk (2 out of 5 threat) for areas along and south of I-20 Saturday. Most of the stormy weather is forecast to move out of our area by Saturday evening. Rainfall totals could add up around 1-3 inches. Bulk of the heavy rain will likely occur Friday night and Saturday morning. Spotty showers and a few storms will linger into the early afternoon hours. Saturday is looking wet, but Sunday is looking dry.
Sunday’s Forecast: If you are attending the Geico 500 race in Talladega Sunday afternoon, the weather is looking fantastic! We’ll start Sunday off with temperatures in the upper 40s. We should see a mostly sunny sky Sunday afternoon with highs in the low to mid 70s.
Warming Up Next Week: The first half of next week is looking dry and warmer. Temperatures could end up above average by next Monday and Tuesday. Morning low temperatures are forecast to warm into the 50s. We could see high temperatures in the lower 80s by next Tuesday. A strong cold front is forecast to move into our area by next Wednesday or Thursday that could give us a round of heavy rain and thunderstorms. It’s too early to determine if we’ll see any strong storms at this point in time. We will have more information regarding the timing and potential impacts across Alabama by early next week. Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App for the latest weather information.
Have a safe and warm Wednesday.
