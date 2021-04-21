Critical Missing Person Alert for 25-year-old Birmingham man

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police issued a Critical Missing Person Alert for a 25-year-old Birmingham man Wednesday morning.
Gregory Charles Williams Jr., 25, is 6-feet-tall, and weighs 280 pounds.
Officers said Williams Jr. was last seen on April 20, 2021at 10:00 a.m. at 4530 74th Place North wearing a black baseball cap, blue shorts, Alabama slippers, and carrying a black backpack.
Williams Jr. has autism and he is non-verbal; however, he can write his name. Gregory also wears a Caretrak monitor.
