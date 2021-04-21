City of Tuscaloosa finalizes April 27th tornado 10 year anniversary ceremonies

A second event is set for Harmon Park in Rosedale. “That ceremony is intended to honor the victims of April 27th 2011,” Mayor Maddox told city councilors. Nine of the of 53 people killed in the Tuscaloosa-area died in Rosedale. Seven of those 9 were residents of the Rosedale Court Housing community according to the director of the Tuscaloosa Housing Authority. Church bells will ring at 5:13pm Tuesday.