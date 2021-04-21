28 car returns to Dega: Davey Allison's widow talks about organ donation importance

TALLADEGA, Ala. (WBRC) - Talladega races are this weekend, and if you’re a longtime NASCAR fan, you’re going to notice something very familiar.
Davey Allison’s car and number are going to be back at Dega with a special message.
It’s been almost 28 years since Davey died from injuries sustained in a helicopter crash at the Talladega Superspeedway in 1993.
Allison wasn’t only a legend on the track – he was also a legend for giving the gift of life to others through organ donation. Donor son and NASCAR driver Joey Gase will be honoring Davey and his legacy by driving the #28 car (Davey’s number) during the 2021 Geico 500 at Talladega Superspeedway.
Please join us in honoring Davey by registering to be an organ, eye and tissue donor.
Register to become an organ donor with National Donate Life Registry at this link.
