Brookside PD: Children, animals found in ‘horrible’ living conditions

BROOKSIDE, Ala. (WBRC) - A child is in stable condition after Brookside Police Officers say they found two children and several animals living in ‘horrible, life-threatening conditions.’
Officers said on Monday, April 19, they got a call from a child at a home in the Cherrybrook area. Officers and EMT responders arrived to find two children and five animals inside the house they said was in ‘horrible’ condition, ‘unfit for human or animal habitation.’
The home contained a large amount of animal and human feces, urine, and severe water damage/mold that caused the floor to cave in through several areas. The home was secured by police and code enforcement officers pending hazardous condemnation proceedings.
One child was taken to Children’s Hospital in stable condition.
Brookside Investigators, DHR, and mental health professionals responded to the scene. On April 20, investigators located the mother of the children and served arrest warrants for initial charges of Endangerment of a Child’s Welfare (x2), and (x5) counts of Animal Cruelty.
In a Facebook post, Brookside PD wrote:
There is absolutely no excuse for anyone to ever introduce a human being, especially children to a living environment in this condition. We have a zero tolerance policy when it comes to harming the Children of Brookside. We treat them as our own. We will protect them at all cost. We chose to include a few censored scene pictures in this release to display a very small sample of the true magnitude of this situation. This is NOT ok!
Our hearts are broken. But rest assured, the Brookside officers and investigators did not rest until these children and animals were in a safe place. Please pray for this family, the officers & EMT personnel involved in this extremely traumatic case for all involved. Additional charges are pending as the case is still under active investigation. This particular case does not involve drug use or poverty. This is a case of pure neglect. If you or your children are in need of assistance please do not hesitate to call us at (205) 922-5212. We have resources to assist families in need and we are committed to the safety of our community, especially our children.
