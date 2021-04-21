Biz Journals survey shows people are ready to return to in-person events

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Business Journals survey shows people are ready to get out of the house after being at home the past year due to the pandemic. This is encouraging news for the struggling business sector.
Over 51 percent of people in Birmingham who responded to this survey are ready to return to in-person events. 26 percent say they will be ready within the next two months. The Birmingham Business Journal says people prefer events of 25 to 100 people right now, which is also in line with what the survey found nationally.
The BBJ’s parent company surveyed past attendees of its events to gauge where people stand.
We know in person events have been on the rise around the Magic City.
Ty West with the BBJ says this is some encouraging news, especially for the live events industry, which we know has taken a big economic hit during the pandemic.
“As those venues see more people and this increasing appetite for more in-person events and larger in-person events, I think that’s going to help get them back to some semblance of normalcy. It’s going to be a while. I mean it’s been a tough year,” West, who also reports nationally for the Business Journals, said.
Nationally, the survey found that people want to see mask requirements, reduced crowds and social distancing at events for now. The Business Journals surveyed over 8,200 people across 44 markets around the country.
