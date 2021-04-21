Arrest following shooting at Walmart on Lakeshore Pkwy.

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WBRC) - Homewood Police confirmed an 18-year-old was arrested and faces an attempted murder charge following a shooting at Walmart on Lakeshore Parkway.
Officers said they were called to the Brookwood Hospital ER Sunday, April 18 after a man was brought in with a gunshot wound.
Homewood detectives said an investigation led to the arrest of Jacorey Dejuan Creighton, 18, of Birmingham, on Wednesday, April 21.
Detectives signed a warrant with the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office - Birmingham Division charging Creighton with Attempted Murder. His bond is set at $45,000.
