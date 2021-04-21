Alabama Ballet presents ‘Romeo & Juliet’

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jeh Jeh was at The Alabama Ballet to talk about one of the greatest love stories of all time, Romeo & Juliet. And Alabama Ballet, in its 39th season, will present Romeo & Juliet April 23-25, 2021 live at the BJCC Concert Hall.
Choreographed by Roger VanFleteren, Associate Artistic Director and Resident Choreographer of Alabama Ballet, Romeo & Juliet is an all-time favorite classical ballet based on Shakespeare’s tragedy. Faithful to Shakespeare’s original text, the ballet follows the fate of the star-crossed lovers from their first meeting to their untimely, tragic deaths. Romeo & Juliet is likely the world’s best-known love story, and the ballet version of the tragic tale is set to Prokofiev’s dramatic score, widely recognized as a masterpiece of 20th century music.
The Alabama Ballet will also perform a free school show matinee on Thursday, April 22 at 10 a.m. for school students as part of its outreach programs. These matinees bring over 2,000 students per show from surrounding schools including Birmingham City.
“This ballet truly is a timeless classic,” Tracey Alvey, Artistic Director, says. “Full of stunning sets and costumes, beautiful choreography, swoon-worthy romance and action-packed scenes, this production has something for everyone.”
Romeo & Juliet will take place Friday, April 23 through Sunday, April 25 at the BJCC Concert Hall with both evening and matinee performances. Tickets are available now and can be purchased online at www.alabamaballet.org, on Ticketmaster, by calling 205.322.4300 or at the box office.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.