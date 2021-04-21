Alabama Ballet presents ‘Romeo & Juliet’

Choreographed by Roger VanFleteren, Associate Artistic Director and Resident Choreographer of Alabama Ballet, Romeo & Juliet is an all-time favorite classical ballet based on Shakespeare’s tragedy. Faithful to Shakespeare’s original text, the ballet follows the fate of the star-crossed lovers from their first meeting to their untimely, tragic deaths. Romeo & Juliet is likely the world’s best-known love story, and the ballet version of the tragic tale is set to Prokofiev’s dramatic score, widely recognized as a masterpiece of 20th century music.