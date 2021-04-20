Users of downtown B’ham parking app may want to change password

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you park in downtown Birmingham, listen up!
Your information could have been compromised in a cybersecurity incident involving the app the city uses so you can pay for parking with your smartphone.
It’s called ParkMobile, and on Monday we found out close to 21 million people in the country could have been impacted.
The company became aware of the incident on March 26.
ParkMobile said in a statement: “Only basic user information was accessed. This includes license plate numbers, as well as email addresses, phone numbers, and vehicle nicknames, if provided by the user. In a small percentage of cases, mailing addresses were also affected.”
No credit card information was accessed.
Also, if you signed up for the app after March 17 of this year, you should not be affected.
