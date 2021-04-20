2 injured after Fort Rucker training helicopter crash

NEW BROCKTON, Ala. (WSFA) - An investigation is underway after a helicopter used for training purposes at Fort Rucker crashed Tuesday morning.
WTVY reports the crash happened at Ft. Rucker’s Brown Stagefield, located near New Brockton in south Alabama.
Fort Rucker released a statement saying the “aviation mishap” involved a UH-72 Lakota training helicopter with a two-person crew.
Both were reportedly entrapped in the helicopter when it hit the ground but they have since been extricated and transported for medical treatment. No fatalities were reported but the extent of injuries was not released.
Fort Rucker said the helicopter was damaged, but the severity is also unclear.
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. WTVY contributed to this report. All rights reserved.