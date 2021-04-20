UAB lab tracking variants of COVID-19, finding UK strain is dominate in state

He added, “The main concern is individuals who have been vaccinated and subsequently come down with infection, those individuals may have been exposed to a new variant of the virus that is able to cause infection to those who have been immunized. That’s really the main reason to look at all the variants that are out there, that are circulating, so if we can identify any of the South African variant like we did… we want that not to spread throughout the population. So, if we can sequence and identify individuals with the South African variant and target our contact tracing efforts to prevent spread of the South African variant, we can stop the spread throughout our population and prevent another surge from potentially occurring.”