Tuscaloosa National Airport could get commercial service following upgrades

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Thanks to Elevate Tuscaloosa, new upgrades are coming to Tuscaloosa’s airport. Construction kicked off there Monday. This could be promising news for people who want to fly out of Tuscaloosa one day.
There’s a chance a future commercial air service coming to the Tuscaloosa National Airport could be a reality. City leaders are hopeful after they broke ground on the Elevate Tuscaloosa project to improve the airport runway.
Runway improvements will also help the airport accommodate the current air traffic and cargo. This project will not just repave, but rebuild the entire structure of the runway, removing the existing asphalt, creating a soil-cement base, and placing new asphalt surface material.
Not to mention, runway end identifier lights will be installed. City leaders believe this runway construction is an important first step in meeting the growing needs of the community.
Construction on the runway is expected to be completed this fall.
