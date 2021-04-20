Salvation Army’s emergency response to tornadoes transitions to long-term recovery

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Salvation Army of Greater Birmingham’s emergency response to the Fultondale/Center Point tornado outbreak of January 25, 2021 has transitioned to a long-term recovery phase.
Salvation Army crews provided hygiene items, food, hydration, and emotional care to tornado survivors, first responders, and volunteers after the storms hit.
The Salvation Army continues to serve people affected by providing short-term financial assistance to qualifying households impacted by the tornado. The Salvation Army may help with food, home insurance deductibles, basic furniture, appliances and first month’s rental fee to relocate if your rental housing was damaged.
The goal is to provide short-term support while helping people work towards long-term self-sufficiency. The Salvation Army also serves on The United Way of Central Alabama’s Long-Term Recovery Assistance Committee and is working alongside other relief organizations to ensure that all needs are met.
“The Salvation Army has been and will continue to be committed to the recovery efforts by addressing the on-the-ground needs of families impacted throughout the Fultondale/Center Point areas,” said Major Charles Powell, Area Commander, The Salvation Army of Greater Birmingham.
Eligibility for Assistance:
Anyone can apply as eligibility for assistance is based on the amount of damage to the client’s home or the level of effect the event had upon the client. Assistance from insurance and other organizations will be considered.
Requirements for Assistance:
The individual or family head-of-household must demonstrate that the family:
1) lives in an area that was affected by the tornado.
2) has needs that are directly related to the effects of the tornado.
One of The Following Documents is Required:
A. Insurance damage report showing that damage was done to the home due to the tornado and how much the insurance company will cover.
B. A referral from The American Red Cross listing the address and stating that the property’s damage was a result of the tornado.
C. A letter from the local municipality (Fire or Police Department) or apartment leasing agent that states the household was involved in the tornado-damaged area, and there has been significant damage to their place of residence.
How to Help Survivors:
The best way to help survivors of the tornado is with a financial donation. You can donate to online at www.BirminghamSalvationArmy.org or by phone at 205-328-2420. Please mail checks to: The Salvation Army, 2015 26th Avenue North, Birmingham, AL 35234. Please designate “Fultondale/Center Point Tornado” on all checks.
