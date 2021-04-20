Response to newly formed Birmingham Civilian Review Board

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Mayor Woodfin’s new Civilian Review Board is a continuation of initiatives the Public Safety Task Force collaborated on to build trust with the community and the police department.
Last summer, Mayor Woodfin chose a group of people to take a closer look at public safety. Cara McClure, Co-founder of the Black Lives Matter Birmingham Chapter & a member of the Public Safety task force, says the review board was an idea they presented to him last fall.
“We made that recommendation. So when I saw the press conference I was quite shocked by that decision,” says McClure. “I’m not sure about the timing. I think it’s a good first step.”
McClure says this is a step in the right direction, but she wants to be sure the community is able to have input.
“We wanted about seven to nine people on this review board,” says McClure. “We wanted a more participatory process where the community can choose the members of the board. With the mayor having at least two picks.”
McClure says during her time on the task force she pushed for an independent review board.
“We wanted members of the community who have been impacted by police violence,” says McClure. “We wanted to make sure that politics didn’t play a role because this board is so important to help curve police violence, and also to make the public feel safe about being able to submit complaints.”
