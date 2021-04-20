Pardons for Progress initiative relaunched in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Birmingham said more than 15,000 people could be pardoned as part of the Pardons for Progress initiative involving misdemeanor marijuana possession.
The city of Birmingham initially unveiled the initiative in 2019. The program is aimed at helping people convicted of misdemeanor marijuana possession when it comes to finding jobs.
Mayor Randall Woodfin said the program involves closed marijuana possession convictions in the city between 1990 and 2020. This will pardon more than 15,000 people simultaneously.
Pardons for Progress only addresses a prior closed conviction of Unlawful Possession of Marijuana, 2nd Degree (Class A misdemeanor) in Birmingham Municipal Court during this 30-year time frame.
Pardons for Progress is for closed cases only. Open cases must be resolved in court and will not be considered.
Here is the full statement from Mayor Woodfin:
Many of you may know of our Pardons for Progress program, where residents previously convicted of Unlawful Possession of Marijuana during the past 20 years can apply for a pardon.
Here’s why we’re doing this – no one should be held up by a single past mistake. No one should be denied job opportunities or freedoms due to missteps from the past.
No longer will these residents be bound to their past. They deserve a chance to be part of our work force, to provide for their families and to achieve success on their own.
That new life starts rights here, today, with forgiveness and redemption.
No action is needed by the individual for this blanket pardon.
This pardon addresses the closed conviction only and not any associated fees, fines or costs connected to the case.
An individual may submit the completed application (including the copy of the photo ID) by mailing the application packet to:
Pardons for Progress
Office of the Mayor
710 20th Street North
Birmingham, AL. 35203
The process of evaluating an application will take a minimum of six weeks.
