New mass drive through vaccination site opens Wednesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you want to get a COVID-19 vaccine shot you now have a chance. Wednesday morning, April 21, a mass drive through site will open in Bessemer.
Watermark Place will open it’s doors Wednesday. They will provide a thousand a shots a day, seven days a week and will stay open for eight weeks.
”We could have another increase in cases which will lead to an increase in hospitalizations and deaths. At this point with vaccine so readily available and easy to get, there is no excuse for us having more hospitalizations and deaths,” said Dr. Mark Wilson, Jefferson County Health Officer.
Wilson said people will not have to provide insurance information or an identification. If you have trouble getting to the site transportation will be provided if they contact the county.
“Please think about those most vulnerable in your family, who are older and have chronic health problems those are the people who are seriously at risk,” said Dr. Scott Harris, Alabama State Health Officer.
Again, health leaders in Alabama worried if people would take advantage of having easy access and an ample supply of vaccine?
“How do we make sure people get out here? A thousand shots a day? There is some skepticism that is a valid question. We are seeing a decline in the demand for vaccine,” said Wilson.
The county will be launching a big public relations campaign to get people out.
The site will be open seven days a week.
- Monday, Wednesday and Friday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Tuesday and Thursday 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Saturday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Sunday 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Appointments are recommended not required. Call 205-858-2221 for the Jefferson County Department of Health Call Center or go online.
