Limited tickets available for race weekend at Talladega

TALLADEGA, Ala. (WBRC) - Talladega Superspeedway will continue with its COVID-19 protocols like it did with its fall race, which means limited capacity for fans.
“We are operating at 35% capacity for the Spring race, which is slightly more than the Fall race,” said Talladega Superspeedway President Brian Crichton.
Required for Fans:
*A Mask
*Social Distancing
“For fan safety, we will continue to sanitize seats, bathrooms, and any surface in the Grandstands to help minimize the spread of germs,” added Crichton.
According to the Talladega Superspeedway website, Grandstand tickets are sold out, but TSS is offering other fan experiences to watch the race.
“This year, we are offering a drive-in option for fans in the infield,” said Crichton. “And for the first time since 2019, we are also opening the Garage Experience for a limited number of fans. There will be assigned seating, but you will still have access to the patio near pit road and can watch the race on one of multiple TVs.”
